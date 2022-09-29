Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

