Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

