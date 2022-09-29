Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

WASH opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

