Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,583. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 626,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after acquiring an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

