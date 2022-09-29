Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.8 %

WAFDP stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

