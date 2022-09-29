Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 56,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

