Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Hits $35.98 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.98 million and approximately $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00088497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,483,767 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

