Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 250 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 1,465,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

