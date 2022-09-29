Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.16. 216,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,313. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

