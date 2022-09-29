Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.29. 1,205,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,945. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.