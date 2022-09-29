Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.06. 164,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,136. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

