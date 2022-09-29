Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,661 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 151,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,466,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.84. 246,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

