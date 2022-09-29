Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,573. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

