W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

NYSE:GWW traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.84. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

