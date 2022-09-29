Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €197.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €197.00 ($201.02) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

VOW3 traded up €1.16 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting €137.90 ($140.71). 1,343,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of €143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

