Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 422.7% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

VDMCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.55.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

