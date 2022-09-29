Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Update

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 99,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. Vivakor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

