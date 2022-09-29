Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDI. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

