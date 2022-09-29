Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRDN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

