Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

NASDAQ VORB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 5,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,092. Virgin Orbit has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VORB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.