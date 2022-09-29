Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.46. 21,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 41,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Vident International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Trading of Vident International Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIDI. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter.

