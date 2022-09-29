Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

VIAV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 16,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,326. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

