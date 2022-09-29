Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verizon Communications traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 408217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

