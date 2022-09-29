Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $36.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veritex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

