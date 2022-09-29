Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.60 million-$938.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.01 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,437 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

