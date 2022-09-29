Velas One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.72 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $113.61 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,229,737,314 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

