Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,030. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

