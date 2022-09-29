Vectorium Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.79 Billion (VECT)

Vectorium (VECT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Vectorium coin can now be purchased for approximately $245.80 or 0.01260352 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorium has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and $953,327.00 worth of Vectorium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vectorium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vectorium’s total supply is 15,411,499 coins. Vectorium’s official website is www.vectorium.co. Vectorium’s official Twitter account is @VectoriumSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

