Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $180.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

