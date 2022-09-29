Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.31. The stock had a trading volume of 240,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

