Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,822. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.