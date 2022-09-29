Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

VBK opened at $200.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

