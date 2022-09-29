Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.32. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,476. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25.

