Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $162.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.