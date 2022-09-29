Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $162.79 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
