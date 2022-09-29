Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $175.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

