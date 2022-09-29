Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Center For Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

