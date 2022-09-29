Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.63

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.63 and last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 34747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

