Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 584,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,601. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $93.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

