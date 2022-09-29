Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,582,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 258,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,527. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

