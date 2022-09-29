Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the August 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the second quarter worth $566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 157,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,842. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

