Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $157.76

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.76 and last traded at $158.28, with a volume of 1818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

