Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

VHT traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.34. The company had a trading volume of 212,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,477. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

