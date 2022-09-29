Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $227.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

