Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.