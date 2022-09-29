Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 614,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

