Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,523,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,142,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.
