Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,186 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,677,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 524,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,003. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.50.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

