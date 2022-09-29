Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 153.3% in September

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

