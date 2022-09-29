Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 99,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,136. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

