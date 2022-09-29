Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.46

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 4791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

